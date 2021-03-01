New Haven Mayor Elicker presents 2 budgets on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker laid out two different versions of a city budget on Monday.

He calls the two plans a “Crisis” version and a “Forward Together” version. To make the more expensive Forward Together version work, the state will have to come through on a plan that would pay cities for lost tax revenue, on big non-taxable properties like Yale.

“We’re optimistic about this conversation, about the momentum that we’ve seen, the conversations with the governor’s office, and in coming years,” Mayor Elicker said.

The state Senate is voting on the pilot program Monday. Mayor Elicker’s budget now heads to the New Haven Board of Alders.

