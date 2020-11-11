 

New Haven Mayor Elicker proposes ordinance for rehire of hospitality workers once pandemic subdues

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a push for hospitality workers who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic by New Haven city officials.

New Haven Mayor Elicker has proposed the Worker Recall Ordinance. It would ensure that hotel employees laid off because of COVID-19 will be re-hired once the pandemic subsides.

During the peak of the economic shutdown in the spring, about 40-percent of leisure and hospitality workers were unemployed. And with the recent spike in covid infections, there is concern it could happen again.

“It’s important that we send a statement that we’re here to support those individuals and once the hotel industry in New Haven gets back up on its feet, it’s important that the workers have an opportunity to be first in line to get their jobs back,” New Haven Mayor Elicker says. “This is super important to pass this because all hotel workers and anyone in the hospitality furthermore should not have to suffer due to a worldwide pandemic because we didn’t create this.”

The ordinance only applies to New Haven hotels with 50 rooms or more.

