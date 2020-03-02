New Haven Mayor Elicker set to release first budget plan, includes ‘modest’ tax increase

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker is trying to get a grip on the city’s finances. Monday, he’ll present his first budget to the Board of Alders and it will include a proposal to raise taxes.

Sunday, Elicker inside City Hall working on the final touches of his budget. News 8 caught up with him Sunday evening, and he says the city is facing serious financial challenges.

Mayor Elicker campaigned on transparency and fiscal responsibility. Now, two months into his tenure, he says he’s faced with some tough decisions.

The decision to raise taxes is something his predecessor Toni Harp did it in 2018, and it did not go over well with some residents who feel the Mill Rate is already high enough.

Now, Mayor Elicker is also looking to cut vacant positions and, he says, he has been reaching out to Yale, Yale New Haven Hospital, and the State, asking them all to do more.

So this budget is starting us down the path of fiscal responsibility but it means some challenges. I’m going to be proposing a budget that makes some significant cuts that includes some restructuring. It also include a modest tax increase. – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

The mayor has to submit his budget to the Board of Alders Monday. More on what you can expect coming up on News 8 at 10/11p.