New Haven Mayor Elicker to announce launch of new program for those struggling with housing insecurity due to coronavirus

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is pushing to help its residents. Mayor Justin Elicker will join federal, state and local housing officials today to announce the launch of CASTLE – the Coronavirus Assistance and Security Tenant-landlord Emergency Program.

It is a new assistance program aimed at helping income-eligible New Haven renters and homeowners struggling with housing insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement is set to happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the New Haven Opportunity Center.

