 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New Haven Mayor Elicker to give his first State of the City Address on Monday

New Haven

by: Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mayor will be giving his first ever state of the city address happening Monday night at City Hall.

We can expect to hear more about the recurring themes of candidate and now Mayor Justin Elicker – transparency, openness and responsiveness.

Remember, this was the guy would give out his personal cell phone number to anyone who would listen. After he won the election in November, his transition team put together a 50-page plan, essentially a set of goals for the Elm City.

From that plan, we know there are three big themes for the Elicker administration: Good government, which includes financial stability; Community health, which includes education and the arts; And rights and responsibility. That’s where transparency comes in, along with things like public safety and immigration issues.

The official word is that Elicker will be announcing his strategy to enact his vision for the Elm City. Of course, what a lot of people are waiting to hear him talk about is money, so expect to hear about the budget, taxes, and economic development as well.

The first state of the city address by New Haven’s 51st mayor is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Elicker to give his first State of the City Address on Monday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Elicker to give his first State of the City Address on Monday"

East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435"

Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales"

Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end"

Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament"

Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss