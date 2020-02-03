New Haven Mayor Elicker to give his first State of the City Address on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mayor will be giving his first ever state of the city address happening Monday night at City Hall.

We can expect to hear more about the recurring themes of candidate and now Mayor Justin Elicker – transparency, openness and responsiveness.



Remember, this was the guy would give out his personal cell phone number to anyone who would listen. After he won the election in November, his transition team put together a 50-page plan, essentially a set of goals for the Elm City.

From that plan, we know there are three big themes for the Elicker administration: Good government, which includes financial stability; Community health, which includes education and the arts; And rights and responsibility. That’s where transparency comes in, along with things like public safety and immigration issues.

The official word is that Elicker will be announcing his strategy to enact his vision for the Elm City. Of course, what a lot of people are waiting to hear him talk about is money, so expect to hear about the budget, taxes, and economic development as well.



The first state of the city address by New Haven’s 51st mayor is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday night.