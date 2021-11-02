New Haven Mayor Elicker vying for 2nd term against city’s first Republican candidate for mayor in nearly 15 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your Local Election Headquarters. Tuesday is election day in cities across the state, including New Haven where Democratic Mayor Justin Elicker is facing a challenge from Republican John Carlson.

Elicker is vying for his second term while facing the city’s first Republican mayoral candidate in nearly 15 years.

At the Woodward Fire Station – the East Shore neighborhood polling location – we were told by poll workers that it’s been a steady flow of voters all day.

Both Elicker and Carlson were seen earlier today casting their votes.

Elicker brought his daughter along to witness democracy in action. He told News 8, “It’s always fun on Election Day because it’s the one time when people come to you and they come to the polls and there is a lot of enthusiasm.”

Carlson added, “I’m not nervous at all. Voting is one of the easiest things you can do. I’m feeling very positive, but we need people to come out and vote.”

Voters have a lot at stake. Their votes will determine the city’s approach to crime, COVID response, taxes, and a federal influx of cash.

We spoke to one voter about why they chose to come out and vote Tuesday.

“The closer the election is, too, the more important it is. We do tend to focus a lot on the Presidential Elections and the election years, but I think it’s the very local elections that are actually some of the most important because they are the ones that tend to affect us probably most closely.”

Also on the ballot is hyper-local alderman seats.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com as the results roll in tonight. Polls close at 8 p.m.