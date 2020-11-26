New Haven Mayor encourages people to ditch online shopping and shop local

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven wants you to shop local, shop small this holiday season.

They have launched a new campaign that is part of the Together New Haven initiative the city started in spring when the pandemic began crippling the economy, especially our small businesses right here in Connecticut.

Economic development professionals and other partners have worked to create a directory of over 100 New Haven businesses – some online, others still operating out of their stores.

The portal will show you where to shop and what deals are out there.

One deal involves a holiday passport. If you spend $25 at any of the four participating retailers listed in the promotion, you will be entered to win one of three gift card packs worth $950.

The Shops at Yale at Chapel and Broadway is offering free 2-hour parking, free hot cocoa at Claires Cornercopia and Blue State coffee when you spend $25.

If you spend $150 or more, you will get all of that plus a “Made in New Haven” face mask from Neville Wisdoms design studio or gourmet chocolate.

Mayor Elicker said, “When you look at the stock market, it shocks me that it’s booming and one of the reasons that it’s booming is because a lot of the online industries, particularly Amazon, are getting just an incredible amount of business and that is putting our local stores out of business.”

“It’s incumbent on our community to make a statement to invest in our community,” he continued.

In addition, if you spend $10 or more at Whitney Audubon Retail and Arts shops, you will get a free cupcake at Catalina’s Bakery.

And starting this Saturday, if you take part in socially distant Santa photo in front of the Shubert Theatre, you will get a postcard that gives you promotions to 40 stores in New Haven.

For all the times and dates of these events, visit infonewhaven.com