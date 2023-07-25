NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Democratic Town Committee endorsed Justin Elicker on Tuesday night for his third term as mayor of the elm city.
The endorsement convention was held at the Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School. Mayor Elicker received 47 votes while his competitor received five.
Mayor Elicker released the following statement after receiving the endorsement:
“I’m honored to receive the overwhelming support of the New Haven Democratic Town Committee. I want to thank the DTC co-chairs, committee members, and volunteers for their tireless work to ensure our victory tonight,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “Over the past three and a half years our city has faced some serious challenges, but time and time again we’ve overcome adversity and charted a new and better path for our city. New Haven’s doing better than ever, and I’m looking forward to building on the progress we’ve made to create a New Haven where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”