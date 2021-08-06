New Haven mayor expected to bring back a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is ready to bring back a mask mandate for the Elm City. When it comes to COVID-19 cases in New Haven County, the news is not good.

According to health officials, right now more than 240 cases have been reported this week.

The numbers are so alarming that the health department is sounding the alarm, hoping the public will heed the warning.

“Do not delay, this is not the time to wait. I want to encourage individuals to go out and get vaccinated,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Public Health Director.

After Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order allowing cities and towns to re-implement mask mandates, Elicker says he’s keeping that option on the table.

“It’s very likely that we will move in that direction and that mask mandate will be for public spaces indoors,” Elicker said.

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declares New Haven County as an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.

The rapidly spreading Delta variant is just one of the reasons to blame. After more than a year of struggling to keep their businesses out of the red, local business owners say they’re prepared to do what it takes to stay afloat.

“I think whatever we can do to keep everybody safe is probably the right steps, but as a business owner, I think everything is fine,” said Peter Maniatis, owner of Zoi’s in New Haven.

At Claire’s Corner Copia, the owner is already requesting customers to go back to wearing their mask.

“We took our sign that said, ‘if you are fully vaccinated, we would love to see your smile,’ and we replaced it with, ‘I’m so sorry, please put your mask back on for a while,’” said Claire Criscuolo.

Meanwhile, Elicker is expected to announce soon whether a mandate will go into effect.