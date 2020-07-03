 

New Haven mayor, fire chief urge safety in Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “If it goes boom or goes up in the air, it’s illegal.” Those are the words of New Haven Fire Chief John Alston. Illegal fireworks continue to be an issue, not only in New Haven and across the state, but across the nation.

“We know that people are selling them. We’re getting reports of places that are selling them, and we’re investigating them along with the Connecticut State Police. We’re looking into those matters,” said Alston.

Last year, during the first three weeks of June, there were 30-40 calls about illegal fireworks citywide, Alston said. This year, in the same time frame, over 300 calls.

The chief was part of a virtual press conference Thursday featuring New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Like many other cities and towns in CT, New Haven already canceled their fireworks show this year.

One thing folks in the Greater New Haven area can still look forward to, however, is Lighthouse Point Park. The New Haven landmark will be open, with restrictions, of course.

“Lighthouse will be open,” the mayor said. “We’ll be increasing the capacity of the number of cars that go inside from 100, which is what it currently is, to 250, which is still lower than the maximum capacity. We’ve been pretty happy with the results so far after we opened just around Memorial Day and think we can increase it so that more people can use the park.”

Of course, Mayor Elicker urges everyone to continue to wear a mask and social distance as they get together for the Fourth of July holiday.

Mayor Elicker also announced that this year’s New Haven Grand Prix – scheduled for September 25 – has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

