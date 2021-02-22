New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker attends grand opening of city’s Whitney Modern Apartments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A ribbon-cutting on a new apartment community in New Haven took place Monday.

Monday was the grand opening of the Whitney Modern apartments. The building built by developer Nancy Greenberg and associates incorporates the historic Abner Hendee Home on Whitney Avenue. The three-story building has 42 units.

“It’s sites like this that help us move our city forward to benefit everyone in our city,” Mayor Justin Elicker. “Financial support for our city is vital to our ability to help struggling members of our community to make sure construction projects like this go up so we have more jobs.”

The carriage house behind the home has been transformed into a community amenity space.