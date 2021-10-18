New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker taking on Republican challenger John Carlson in debate on Tuesday

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters. It’s less than a month until New Haven voters cast their ballots for mayor.

News 8 is streaming a live mayoral debate on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. Mayor Justin Elicker will take the stage against Republican challenger John Carlson at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina will be on the panel, asking questions.

You can watch the debate live on WTNH.com, the app, and streaming on Facebook.

