NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is expected to file paperwork for his 2023 reelection campaign on Monday.

The Democrat became the city’s 51st mayor in 2020 after defeating former Mayor Toni Harp, the first woman elected to the city’s top political spot. He won a second term in 2021 by defeating Republican John Carlson.

Elicker previously served for four years on the New Haven Board of Alders.

The mayor’s office said he would file the necessary paperwork with the city clerk Monday morning and hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. His wife, Natalie, will join him.