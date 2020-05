NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be getting tested at the CVS health rapid result COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday.

This is one of the five testing sites in the Elm City. It can test up to 750 Connecticut residents every day.

The mayor says contact tracing and aggressive COVID-19 testing are two important tools to reopening up Elm City.