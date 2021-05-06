New Haven mayor, officials walk Fair Haven as part of ‘Clean and Safe Sweep’ initiative to address quality of life issues for residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker and city leaders continued their “Clean and Safe Sweep” initiative Thursday with a stroll through the Elm City’s Fair Haven neighborhood to address quality of life issues from residents.

Like cities everywhere, New Haven is not without its challenges.

“We have a number of absentee landlords that don’t take care of their properties,” explained Mayor Elicker. “In some cases, that’s unsafe for the people living there.”

The issues vary from block to block and Mayor Elicker is on a mission to walk each neighborhood this spring and summer as part of his “Clean and Safe Sweep” initiative.

“It’s really helpful for us to see things firsthand because we can address them pretty quickly,” the mayor said. “A lot of people do not know how to contact the city to report issues or might be afraid to, so us being here in small groups identifying a lot of problems can help clean up the neighborhood.”

Elicker walked door-to-door Thursday in the Fair Haven neighborhood, pointing out problems or violations like boarded windows. The biggest culprit: trash.

Police and officials from relevant city departments joined him.

Rebecca Bombero, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Haven said, “Within multiple different departments and jurisdictions at the same time in a neighborhood. And really put eyes in the neighborhoods to understand better what our residents see every day and are concerned about.

City officials are leaving behind materials with the residents they meet. It has things like masks and information about how to report problems.

Landlords could be fined for blight or housing code violations.