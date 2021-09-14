New Haven mayor, police chief on recent gun violence

New Haven

New Haven Police Renee Dominguez, Mayor Justin Elicker

New Haven Police Renee Dominguez and Mayor Justin Elicker hold briefing on recent violence in the city.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven held the first of what is expected to be weekly briefings regarding violence in the city and what the city is doing to combat it.

This all came about after last week’s community forum and other community input where residents have asked for more updates from the city.

The mayor says the effort is really two-pronged. First, they are looking to stop the violence and, secondly, they’re looking to get people the services they need.

“We are implementing as far as Stop the Violence violence interruption strategies, street outreach workers,” Mayor Justin Elicker. “We’ve doubled the number of street outreach workers. We’ve increased the number of youth ambassadors through our youth connect program.”

“As of this morning [Tuesday], we have 144 guns seized with 139 arrests,” New Haven Chief Renee Dominguez said.

The city is looking to add more cameras and expand its ShotSpotter system, which police say has been very effective in tracking down suspects and making arrests.

