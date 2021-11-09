New Haven mayor, police chief provide update on quelling violence on the city’s streets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say they are making progress in quelling violence on the city’s streets. In a weekly press briefing, the mayor and police chief say the Shooting Task Force is making arrests and seizing guns off the street.

They’ve taken more guns off the street since last year, including more of those so-called homemade ghost guns.

Community activists say turf wars have been fueling many of the city’s shootings and police say they’ve made arrests in those cases as well, calling it group violence among young people.

At the weekly press briefing, the mayor and police chief highlighted a Shooting Task Force arrest in a case from late last month. An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were both accused of shooting up houses in the city’s West Rock neighborhood, with the bullets just missing innocent residents. Police called the shootings retaliatory.

“The front of the residence was struck ten times, bullets penetrating into the interior walls. The home again was occupied, and we do feel it was targeted. Thankfully, no one in the home was injured,” said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

“We do believe that this group and those associated were involved with violence in the city, so these arrests we do think will quell some of that violence and calm things down,” said New Haven Police Department John Healy.

The mayor and chief also had an update on the Yale bomb scare from Friday. They say it’s likely it was one person who is not local. The investigation is moving fast.

