NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s police chief and mayor scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a recent homicide arrest and overall gun violence in the city.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker are expected to talk about the arrest of 47-year-old Charles V. Brown Jr. of Clinton in the April 27 shooting death of 39-year-old Juan Carlos Colon of East Hartford.

Brown was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

This is the city’s 10th homicide in 2023 for the City of New Haven.

