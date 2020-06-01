New Haven mayor says he’s working to start dialogue with protesters, community against racism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says after seeing the passion in the protests throughout the city this weekend, he is working to start a dialogue with protesters and the community at large to work against racism in the Elm City.

Black Lives Matter protests in New Haven bubbled throughout the weekend. Sunday, protesters took over I-95, stopping traffic for over an hour in the mixmaster. They then made their way to police headquarters where, after an attempt to get into the police station to talk to Mayor Elicker and police leadership, protesters were pepper-sprayed and moved away from the building.

Despite that, the weekend’s protests were mostly passionate but peaceful.

Mayor Elicker says if the protesters want to have a dialogue with him, he’s all for it, but he’s not been able to address them in a significant way after several attempts. He says during protests Friday a crowd came to his house and he tried to go outside to address them and he wasn’t able to. And during the protest Sunday he tried to go out to talk to protesters at the police department but it was not productive.

In an exclusive interview with News 8 Sunday night, the mayor addressed the protests directly and the death of George Floyd.

“This issue is so important,” he said, “and so many of us are outraged by the death of George Floyd.”

“Our police department and I are working very hard to ensure that we eliminate police brutality,” he added, “and that our police department is supporting community policing and officers aren’t over-policing the community, and [that they are] working collaboratively. And that’s what I intend to do.”

He said of the video of Floyd’s death that it was “just so offensive…so awful.” Now that we all have cell phones, he said, the injustices the brown and black community has suffered for so long are finally being exposed to all of us.

The protests in New Haven were one of several happening around the state and around the country this weekend, as people take to the streets to denounce police brutality against minorities, specifically protesting the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

READ: Full statement Sunday evening from Mayor Justin Elicker addressed the protests in the Elm City and police brutality: