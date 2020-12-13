New Haven Mayor speaks out about distribution plans for COVID-19 vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 vaccine can’t come soon enough for New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker spoke with NEWS8 at a time when his city is battling a COVID uptick and is in the red zone.

“It feels like there’s a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel, although it’s very clear we have a long, long way to go,” said Mayor Elicker. “Our Health Department has been working with the state for quite some time and has prepared a mass vaccination plan that’s pretty comprehensive that I’ve had a chance to review and we sent approval to the state.”

The mayor met with NEWS8 to discuss the plan to disseminate the vaccine in New Haven. It puts groups of people into categories. The first group to get the vaccine will be those in GROUP 1-A, like healthcare workers and first responders.

“Our fire department is included in health care workers because they are EMTs that respond to almost every medical call, so they will be part of that, as well. Hospitals will be doing a lot of vaccines in that Phase 1-A.”

The mayor telling NEWS8 those folks may start receiving the vaccine “in the next few weeks”.

After that group, comes people in group 1-B.

“This is a mixture of first responders that are in another category,” the mayor said. “For example, police department and at-risk or higher-risk populations…That list is not finalized yet of the types of people in that category. I’d like to see teachers in that category, frankly. I think that we have to make sure that we’re able to open up our schools in New Haven and our teachers, let’s face it, they’re on the frontlines.”

The mayor says it’s still unclear when people in group 1-B would start to get it. After Group 1-B, however, he says the groups start to broaden out to more vulnerable populations. For example, people over 65, then it’ll eventually reach everyone else.

He also says an important task will be getting the vaccine out to communities of color hit hard by the virus and who may not trust the vaccine.

“This is one of the focuses that we, as a country, and a city need to address,” he said. “What we’re doing is working with our team and also leadership in the community — for example, the faith leaders — to build that trust.”

The city will set up pop-up vaccination sites — much like what happened with COVID testing sites. One of the main vaccination sites will be at the New Haven Health Department on Meadow Street. The mayor says we may also see pharmacies, like CVS, serve as vaccination sites.

Specific dates for giving out the vaccine to everyone are not yet set in stone. The mayor urging patience.

“At the moment, I would say — unless you’re a healthcare worker or a first responder — hold tight and if you are in that category talk to your employer and they will guide you as to when you’re able to get that vaccine.”

NEWS8 will continue to monitor this and let you know more information as soon as it becomes available.