New Haven Mayor to oversee citywide snow emergency drill

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven is gearing up for the winter ahead. They’ll hold an emergency preparedness exercise Friday morning, making sure everything and everyone is ready to go once we start getting storms.

It’s only a matter of time before we get our first big snowstorm. There are 226 miles of road here in the city that need to be cleaned when that happens, and you want the process to be as smooth as possible.

It’s not always easy — that’s for sure, but exercises like this will bring everyone together. Department heads and experts are making sure they’re all on the same page moving forward.

New equipment in years past has also helped with the clean up process, keeping residents in mind. The city added new trucks and a 10 foot wide snow blower.

And they’re always looking for ways to improve their response and interaction with residents. At today’s exercise, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be there. It’s his second day on the job.

He’ll get a front row seat in terms of how the emergency operations center works.

Mayor Elicker said, “One of the other things we’re exploring is how the public can track snow plows during storms through a map interface. Online things like that create more public trust in the system.”

That snow plow tracking system is not up and running just yet.