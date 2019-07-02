New Haven Mayor Toni Harp names Otoniel Reyes as city’s police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 confirmed last week that Tony Reyes has been selected to be the next police chief in New Haven.

Otoniel Reyes is currently the interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department but was named the permanent police chief on Tuesday.

Reyes promoted to the interim police chief position in February when former chief Anthony Campbell announced his retirement. Reyes has been with the department for almost 20 years, spending his entire career in New Haven starting as a Patrol officer.

Before being tapped as interim chief, he spent three years as Assistant Chief when Anthony Campbell had the job.

It’s been a tumultuous few years for the department with leadership changes. Back in March, Campbell left over proposed changes to health care coverage for police retirees.

Before him, it was Dean Esserman, who resigned after some alleged bad behavior where he was accused of berating wait staff at a local restaurant back in 2016.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp made the announcement on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in city hall.

