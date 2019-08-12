New Haven Mayor Toni Harp to release 5-year strategic financial plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and the city’s budget team are expected to release a five-year strategic financial plan on Monday.

Mayor Harp is set to release the plan at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. Officials say over the past five years, city revenues and expenditures have only increased by 1.5 percent annually.

The new plan includes both long and short term cost saving initiatives.

