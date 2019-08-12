New Haven Mayor Toni Harp to release 5-year strategic financial plan

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and the city’s budget team are expected to release a five-year strategic financial plan on Monday.

Mayor Harp is set to release the plan at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. Officials say over the past five years, city revenues and expenditures have only increased by 1.5 percent annually.

The new plan includes both long and short term cost saving initiatives.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss