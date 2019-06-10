New Haven mayor under fire over lead regulations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven Mayor Toni Harp's administration is under fire after health officials admitted to relaxing poisonous lead inspections to save money.

The revelation came last Friday during a court hearing on the controversy. Harp's democratic challenger, Justin Elicker, wasted no time blasting the mayor during a hastily called news conference.

The Harp Administration green-lit on the plan last November, according to court testimony Friday.

It rolled back tougher lead inspection standards set by the Federal Centers for Disease Control to a much more relaxed state health department threshold.

The city admitted it was part of a plan for the cash strapped city to save money. But legal aid lawyers suing the city over lead poisoning say the move puts an estimated 300 elm city children at risk of permanent cognitive disorders.

The legal drama catching the attention of Mayor Harp's democratic challenger, Justin Elicker.

Monday afternoon, he went on the attack.

"In November of 2018 the Harp Administration decided to loosen the city's lead inspection and enforcement policy. This is wrong. It is unethical. It is a moral failure. This is New Haven's Flint, Michigan," said Elicker.

News 8 did reach out to Mayor Harp's office for a response. So far, we haven't heard back.

A judge could rule as soon as Thursday on a motion to return the city to stricter federal lead standards.