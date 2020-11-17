New Haven mayor urges governor to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

(WTNH) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in New Haven County, Elm City officials are prepared to respond to the increase in cases — and the mayor is imploring the governor to tighten up restrictions again.

Mayor Elicker says municipalities do not have the same leverage to tighten up covid restrictions as they did at the height of the pandemic.

Tonight, he has a message for Governor Ned Lamont and New Haven residents: Coronavirus cases are soaring in cities across Connecticut and Elm City is no exception.

“Our team is looking to respond to this in a variety of different ways,” Elicker says.

That would mean scaling back to more strict COVID-19 restrictions to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“I have relayed our belief to the governor that we should tighten up more than we currently are in order to reduce people’s opportunities to interact.”

And the power to scale back would only come from the governor’s office — something New Haven officials cannot do alone.

“We’re not an island, as is clear with the spread of the virus everywhere and I’ve made it clear with the governors team that we would like to move back to some form of phase one.”

Which could end up affecting local restaurants. Mayor Elicker is asking people to avoid indoor dining — despite the current state mandate that allows for it.

Businesses in the area now on high alert for another hit.

“It affects everyone because you know if people don’t come and eat, we don’t make money and if we don’t make money, we have to cut our employees hours. If we cut our employees hours their families depend on us. So we will try to stay here and keep our doors open the best we can, no matter what business is like,” George Koutramanis, Owner of Yorkside Pizza.

Mayor Elicker warns people to be smart as Connecticut braces for a second wave.

“I would discourage anyone from going anywhere where they’d be mask less,” he elaborates. “There’s definitely something out there making people sick. You have to be careful and use common sense and hope for the best.”

Again, it is important to note there has not yet been movement from the governor’s office to scale back restrictions beyond Phase 2.1, but this is simply something New Haven city officials hope will happen as cases continue to spike.