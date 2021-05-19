New Haven mayoral candidate DuBois-Walton calls for schools to reopen immediately

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for New Haven’s mayor’s office is taking a detour through city schools. Mayor Justin Elicker’s democratic opponent is calling on him to fully re-open city schools for in-person learning, immediately. But will this be enough to decide the vote?

RELATED: New Haven mayoral candidate Karen Dubois-Walton holds campaign launch event Thursday

In-person learning for New Haven students on a full time basis–one candidate is making it a campaign issue as she seeks the democratic nomination for the city’s next mayor.

“If my sons were younger and still enrolled, I would be absolutely furious about what’s happening every day in our schools,” said New Haven Mayoral Candidate Karen DuBois-Walton. “Lack of access to school every day has stymied both our students’ learning and their personal growth.”

Walton is calling out Elicker’s leadership skills, saying it has resulted in several problems for students.

Parents with students in the districts and supporters of DuBois-Walton echo those sentiments.

RELATED: Local parents, teens react to FDA giving green light to Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 12-15

“For me, I’m scared about what is going to happen for them, in terms of being successful long-term,” agreed Randi McCray, parent of a New Haven student. “I also have considered, based on where I live, moving my child to a different school district.”

News 8’s Ken Houston talked with Mayor Elicker about students returning to school full-time. He says a plan has been rolled out and is moving forward.

“Kids are in school, in-person four days a week. Dr. Tracey has made the decision to allow teachers to do continuing education and have more prep time,” said Mayor Elicker. “Teachers have to do online learning at the same time as in-person learning.”

There are three weeks left in this school year and Superintendent Dr. Illene Tracey has decided to keep the current system in place until the fall.