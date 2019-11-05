New Haven mayoral candidates ready for Tuesday’s election: Harp vs. Elicker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day in New Haven is almost here. Tuesday, voters will decide whom they want to represent them in City Hall.

The democratic side of the race comes down to Candidate Justin Elicker and Incumbent Mayor Toni Harp.

Elicker secured key state endorsements including Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Mayor Harp lost to Elicker in the primary election by about 2,000 votes. The loss forced the long-time democrat to suspend her campaign. She re-entered the race for her 4th term as a candidate in the Working Families Party.

Despite the endorsements, Harp believes she is the best person for the job, but Elicker believes the Primary Election results are a sign that City Hall is up for grabs.

