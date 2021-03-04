New Haven middle school students head back to the classroom in hybrid learning plan

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middle school students in New Haven are set to return to the classroom Thursday.

Starting on March 4, 6th-8th grade students will have the option to attend some in-person classes as part of a hybrid learning model.

School officials said the plan is to bring those students back into the classroom for two days a week as part of a cohort system; students will either being a part of group A or group B.

Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, Doctor Iline Tracey, said the schedule will rotate between Monday and Tuesday, and then the second cohort will attend in-person classes Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will act as a building cleaning day and a day for students to catch up on school work.

Teachers and school staff are now eligible for vaccinations. A mass vaccination clinic was held at Wilbur Cross High School.

Elementary students in the Elm City already started in-person learning last month. As for the vaccinations, the district said it’s a positive step towards normalcy.

“I think it’s a great start, a great opportunity to make our teachers feel more comfortable about coming into the workplace,” said Tracey.

“I think that they developed a really well thought out plan to prioritize their teachers and staff and get back into the classrooms to make sure that we feel safe and that our students and families are safe as well,” added teacher Alyssa Granata-Bass.

High school students will remain remote.