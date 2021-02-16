New Haven middle school students to have option for in-person learning starting March 4

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven middle school students will have the option to attend some in-person classes starting March 4.

While pre-kindergarten through fifth grade has had the option of in-person learning since Jan. 19, all other New Haven Public School students have been doing remote learning since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools says that students in sixth through eighth grade will be using the hybrid model of learning.

The middle school students would be able to attend in-person classes two days a week. Half of the in-person students would attend on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half would attend on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday being a day for school cleaning and work catch-up.