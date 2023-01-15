NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Museum celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday in a pre-holiday birthday bash that brought the community together.

“It’s one thing for the teacher to read them a book and talk to them about MLK, or whatever it is that’s going on, but to bring a child with their parent, with their caregiver, to an event like this — they’re meeting new faces, they’re coloring, they’re playing with textiles, they’re looking at these different items,” said Rohanna Delossantos, an educator at the museum. “This is what a kid remembers.”

The event was held in partnership with the Yale Peabody Museum, which is closed for construction.

Sunday marked the civil rights leader’s birthday. Children and families were able to hear stories about his work and impact on the justice movement. Activities included an interactive dance and drumming performance.

The celebration will continue Monday with a poetry slam.