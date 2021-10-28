New Haven Museum reveals secrets of bones found beneath the New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Museum revealed a centuries-old mystery tonight.

Back in 2012, Superstorm Sandy unearthed human remains from beneath a tree on the New Haven Green.

The following year, researchers identified it was six people buried there back in the late 1700s.

They say they found a group of coffins and in the coffins, they found nails and brass tacks.

They believe there was a cemetery on the green that was later moved to outside the city. From the remains, researchers learned about what people’s diets were like and what could cause instability for the community.

“The thing that was surprising was that there were so many remains and so many children, too. I guess that’s not so surprising but the root ball is about three meters in length, it’s a limited area. To see that many burials and individuals is quite surprising.”

They also found some time capsules, including one buried in 1909 to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s 100th birthday.