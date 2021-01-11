New Haven Museum to hold virtual MLK celebration

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Haven Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Museum is holding a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The museum has announced that they will be offering a storytelling and special dance performance as part of the Yale Peabody Museum 25th Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice.”

The event will be held via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admissions is free.

New Haven Museum

According to the museum, the program will feature storyteller Clifton Graves, Joy Donaldson, and Waltrina Kirkland-Mullins. Dr. Robbie Thomas will read her children’s book, “Mommy, Why Am I Different?”

The Artsucation™ Academy Network will also present an international celebration of the past, present, and future legacies of our social-justice warriors, which will feature New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School’s Premiere Dance Company and Keepers of the Culture Performing Arts Company, and the M’Bosse Dance Company of Senegal.

New Haven Museum

For more details on the event, and to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Residents at Meriden assisted living facility receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Local businesses look to second stimulus check to continue to stay in business amid pandemic

News /

Several displaced after house fire on Wolcott Street in Waterbury

News /

Man taken into custody after stabbing 19-year-old cashier at Walmart in Waterbury

News /

Two people found dead in New Haven home; police investigating a double homicide

News /

Wallingford PD searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run with ambulance Saturday night

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss