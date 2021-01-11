New Haven Museum to hold virtual MLK celebration

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Museum is holding a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The museum has announced that they will be offering a storytelling and special dance performance as part of the Yale Peabody Museum 25th Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice.”

The event will be held via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admissions is free.

According to the museum, the program will feature storyteller Clifton Graves, Joy Donaldson, and Waltrina Kirkland-Mullins. Dr. Robbie Thomas will read her children’s book, “Mommy, Why Am I Different?”

The Artsucation™ Academy Network will also present an international celebration of the past, present, and future legacies of our social-justice warriors, which will feature New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School’s Premiere Dance Company and Keepers of the Culture Performing Arts Company, and the M’Bosse Dance Company of Senegal.

For more details on the event, and to register, click here.