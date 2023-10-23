NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman born in New Haven will be featured on a stamp next year as part of the U.S. Portal Service’s ongoing Black Heritage series, according to an announcement on Monday.

Constance Baker Motley was born in 1921 and went to to become the first Black woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The trailblazer was also the first African-American woman to become a federal judge, and was the only female attorney involved in the Brown v. Board of Education case.

The upcoming Constance Baker Motley stamp is pictured. (Source: U.S. Postal Service)

She spent 20 years with the NAACP and worked to dismantle segregation. She died in 2005.

Charly Palmer created the portrait shown on the stamp. The art includes stenciled circular shapes and heavy brushstrokes over a pastel background.

Decorated novelist Saul Bellow, who taught at Yale University, will also be featured in the newest installment in the Literary Arts stamp series.