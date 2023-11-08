NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At 70, Michael Bolton is celebrating a new milestone — being named on People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive list.

“Thank you @people for including me in this year’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue!” the singer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I am truly humbled #SexiestManAlive (available on newsstands nationwide Friday”

Bolton was born in New Haven and is known for hits like “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Bolton shared a page from the magazine, where he is one of two men (the other being filmmaker Ang Lee) in their 70s to make the list.

At 57 years old, former Grey’s Anatomy star and racer Patrick Dempsey topped the list.