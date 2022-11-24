NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven native Norman Lear took the time Thursday to tweet his thanks to Tuskegee airmen.

“As a recently minted centenarian, I have so much to be thankful for — and as a combat veteran of WWII, I could not be more grateful for the primarily black Tuskegee airmen who flew fighter planes escorting our B-17s to our targets over Germany,” he wrote. “They fought off the Messerschmitt fighter planes that the enemy sent to attack us.”

He thanked Robin Roberts and Tyler Perry for an interaction Good Morning America set up between him and Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr., and Lt. Col. George Hardy.

The producer tweeted last month about his early enlistment during WWII. The tweets condemned comments by former president president Donald Trump, who said “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!”

In response, Lear, who is Jewish, shared a memory from his childhood.

“I was 9 years old when my dad was found to have committed fraud & was sent to prison for a few years,” Lear tweeted. “Alone in bed one night, my father away, I was playing with a crystal set radio and came across the vicious antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews. I’m confident that horrifying moment resulted in my early enlistment in WWII and the 52 combat missions over Nazi Germany that followed.”