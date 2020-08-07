New Haven neighborhood loses power and patience after tree crashes into house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree on Hurlburt Street in New Haven fell around noon on Tuesday and was still there Thursday night.

That was about the last time resident Shirley Banks’ son had his last breathing treatment. He suffers from asthma.

“My son has to use his asthma breathing machine once a day, per his visiting nurses, but he hasn’t been able to use it since Tuesday and his breathing is a little bit bad,” she said. “If it gets any worse, we’ll have to go to the emergency room.”

They told News 8 several departments came out to assess the tree, took photos and left. One neighbor said, “This is, this is unacceptable!”

Martha O’Brien said she called the mayor’s office and fire department. There are wires hanging she said that aren’t live, but she fears for the safety of the kids on the street.

“There’s going to be a child that snaps that branch sooner or later.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addressed their concerns at a press conference Thursday night.

He said, “If people have concerns about their medical situation and its an emergency, they should call 911. If they’re concerned they’re going to run out of battery that they’ll need for medical purposes, they should call our emergency operations center and we will work with them on that.”

The mayor went on to say their focus is unblocking streets where emergency crews cannot access homes at all.

While these families can’t do much but wait, they pulled together to clean up.

“The street clean here is because all of us, ourselves, came out of our houses came out and moved stuff so it can be safe, as safe as it can be,” O’Brien said.

As of 8:45 p.m., the city of New Haven had six streets that were completely blocked: St. Ronan and Edwards streets, Willow and Livingston streets, Cleveland Road, Shelton Avenue and Bassett Street, Clay Street between James and Monroe streets and Rosette at Hurlburt streets.