NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Night Market will return to downtown — expanding further in the 9th Square neighborhood.

The evening bazaar, which takes place at different locations throughout the vibrant city, will now include Orange Street on the other side of Chapel Street from Court to Chapel.

Eventgoers can enjoy food from local eateries like tacos from Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill and the sweet breakfast item from The Crepe Cart, or try out some drinks at Barcade and Trinity Bar.

Vendors are the most-anticipated of the night; explore the unique pins and patches of Strange Ways, find vintage collectibles from EBM Vintage, shop mystical goods from Moon Dark Boutique, or thrift a new outfit from Witch Bitch Thrift.

There’s also a traveling bookshop dubbed Peace, Love, Books! and a craft beer candlemaker called CANdle Collab, among dozens of other vendors.

Shopping isn’t the only fun part of the night, however; the community can tune in to artists performing on the Night Market Stage, get inked during a special flash tattoo event with Showoff Ink Artistry, and browse a special art exhibition at Artspace.

See all the events and business open for shopping, dining, and exploring here.

This is a free, ticket-less event for all ages — and pets — running from 5 to 10 p.m.