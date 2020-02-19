New Haven nonprofit helping families displaced by earthquakes in Puerto Rico

NEW HAVEN, Conn— (WTNH) — Dozens of families displaced from the earthquakes in Puerto Rico are coming to New Haven to start a new life.

“They can’t start to heal until they have a place that they can call home,” said Elmer Rivera-Bello with Latina Council of New Haven.

Local organizations — like Junta for Progressive Action — are trying to raise money for housing.

“Local efforts are trying to raise dollars so we can provide housing subsidies,” Rivera-Bello added. “Whether it is a security deposit or first month’s rent, something of that sort.”

They are also working to get more funding for mental health.

“Puerto Ricans United has collaborated with the New Haven Latino Council along with Programs of Latino, Junta, Fair Haven Clinic, the City of New Haven, Yale Hospital, and many others to be able to provide mental health services for Fair Haven Clinic,” said Jonathan Rivera, co-founder of Puerto Ricans United.

For some coming to New Haven, it’s a culture shock.

Rivera told News 8 displaced Puerto Ricans are moving into shelters, couch surfing or living with other families re-traumatizes them. Rivera-Bello said another issue is that not all of them speak English.

Families coming here are put on a waiting list and most of them don’t have any credit. Rivera-Bello said they need more government funding to help the displaced families.

“I would like to see the government do more,” said Rivera-Bello. “It’s easy to give it lip service, but we need to be mindful that these are U.S citizens who whether we like it or not donate to the fabric of our society.”

A Latino Council Job Fair will be held at Wilbur Cross High School on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The school is located at 181 Mitchell Dr.

Those who would like to donate to relief efforts in Puerto Rico can do so online.