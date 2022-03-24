NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Biden administration announced the United States will be welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. A nonprofit in Connecticut is getting ready to help them.

“They’re going to be asked before they come, ‘where do you have relatives or close friends who can help resettle you,’ and those who say Connecticut will most likely come to Connecticut,” said Chris George, executive director of New Haven-based Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS).

Recently, more than 500 Afghans resettled in the state. It is unclear how many Ukrainians could come to the state.

“Housing is going to be a big problem, especially in the cities where there’s already a shortage,” George said.

George said it will not be easy. They will have to hire more people, recruit volunteers and team up with community groups around the state to help them find a home here.

If you are interested in volunteering at IRIS, click here.