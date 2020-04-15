EXEC. ORDER: New Haven now requiring shoppers to wear face masks in businesses during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday shoppers in New Haven will now be required to wear face masks when in stores.

The mayor announced he will be signing the Executive Order Wednesday, but the order will be enacted Friday morning.

Elicker clarified that residents do not need to wear medical-grade N95 masks; cloth masks made of a towel or cloth (even made yourself at home) at the least is what is required.

The order also requires employers to provide masks to employees in businesses still open during the pandemic. If employees would like to use their own masks, they can.

The mayor says “this is something important for people to get used to because this will provide us more tools to protect other people from spreading the virus and is a tool we can use in the long run to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.”

Health officials added they are trying to ensure they are protecting everyone with this order. “When we are talking about messaging and safety [this is] the social-responsibility for each of us to provide a proactive approach for everyone to feel safe when they are in close proximity to others.”

Elicker added Bridgeport, too, will be announcing the same order in their city.

This comes after the mayor closed playgrounds at schools and other parks across the city because law enforcement officials were seeing groups of individuals not practicing social-distancing policies.

As of Wednesday, the city has 775 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 19 confirmed deaths. Health officials say the city’s death rate from the virus is now up to 2.5%.

