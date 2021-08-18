New Haven nursing home leader reacts to Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate for nursing home staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Biden administration says nursing homes can lose federal funding if all nursing home staff are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new vaccine mandate for nursing home staff will be regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

This all comes as Connecticut’s largest nursing home union pushes for a 30 day extension to Gov. Lamont’s orders.

The governor’s executive order says:

Nursing home companies whose staff are not vaccinated can face a $20,000 per day fine

All employees, volunteers and outside contractors in long-term care facilities must have received their first dose and scheduled a second dose

To date, President Biden says 90% of seniors have had at least one shot and 70% of people over the age of 12 have gotten their first shot as well — but still it’s not enough.

“We’re concerned for the residents, we’re concerned for our staff and we’re concerned for our families as well,” said David V. Hunter, president of Mary Wade, a nursing home in New Haven.

Hunter weighed in on President Biden’s latest mandate:

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s sort of old news for us here in Connecticut because Governor Lamont already issued that mandate as of Aug. 10 and… Mary Wade was actually in the process of developing our own policy and we are also in the process of mandating all of our employees be vaccinated.”

The White House says this new mandate could take effect as soon as next month.