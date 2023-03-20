NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks the first day of spring!

Mayor Justin Elicker will hold a press conference Monday to announce upcoming spring events for kids and families in New Haven, including:

New Haven’s annual Gospel Concert is on Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. The concert, which features award-winning artists, will be held at the Shubert Theater (247 College St. ), and tickets are $10, with all sales going to charity. Tickets can be purchased at www. shubert.com.

New Haven’s Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. The egg hunt will be held at Wilbur Cross High School (181 Mitchell Dr.), and is a free event for families, and will include live music and prizes.

New Haven’s Open Schools and Gyms Program will be held on weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The program allows youth to engage in sports and various activities throughout schools across the city. This program wraps up on June 5.

A full calendar of events can be found on the city’s website.

Monday’s press conference starts at 11:30 a.m. Elicker, along with the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department Director, Gwendolyn B. Williams, will also discuss employment opportunities for youth, and summer camps for children in the Elm City.