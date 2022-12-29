NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty.

Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. New Haven police said Nesto is accused of being involved in an incident where a verbal altercation occurred between her and three juveniles outside a Wallingford home.

New Haven police said Nesto is accused of using ‘inappropriate and alarming language’ towards the juveniles.

Nesto has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.