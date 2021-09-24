New Haven officer Castellano being laid to rest one week after deadly crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officer Joshua Castellano will be laid to rest Friday. The 35-year-old died last week from injuries he sustained in a crash in Las Vegas.

Funeral services will take place at Saint Mary’s Church in New Haven Friday at 10 a.m. All attendees are asked to wear a mask when indoors.

RELATED: New Haven officer charged in deadly Las Vegas crash free on bond, allowed to return to CT

Calling hours were held in West Haven Thursday afternoon, where hundreds of people paid tribute to Castellano.

A procession was held earlier this week, where New Haven police and state police brought a casket carrying Castellano’s body to the New Haven police department, where dozens of officers stood at attention to salute Castellano one last time.

Castellano’s death has been ruled an accident, and the coroner said he died of multiple blunt force injuries.