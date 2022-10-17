NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department announced on Facebook that a fellow officer, Officer Michael Hinton, died on Sunday after his long battle with cancer.

Hinton was described as being a dedicated husband and father of two, as well as a friend to those around him. He had joined the police department in 2014 and had been battling cancer for the last year and a half.

The department did not state what kind of cancer Hinton had suffered from.

New Haven police praised Hinton in their post, stating, “Officer Hinton inspired us all with his unwavering positive spirit and selfless dedication to his work and family. Rest In Peace brother, we will miss you.”