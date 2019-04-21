New Haven officer-involved shooting protests continue Easter Sunday, new video revealed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Unrest continues this Easter Sunday in the Elm City.

Protesters on Dixwell Avenue are still upset, and still out raged at the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened last week at Argyle and Dixwell Avenue. Protests entered a fifth day on Easter Sunday.

Neighbors calling on the Hamden and Yale police departments to release body cam and dash cam footage showing the shooting of an unarmed black woman, by officers in both departments.

There is now a new angle, a third camera of the shooting a half a block up, which shows the Hamden officer backing up, ducking and firing his gun. It happened last week, and since there have been protests and demonstrations. On Friday, marchers shut down Dixwell Avenue as they walked mile and a half to the police department, and now, more anger as they wait for the police to release body cam video to get a clear picture of what happened.

The state police commissioner has released a statement saying they will be releasing as much as they can as soon as they can, possibly the body cam video later this week.

Lots of music and prayer at this gathering @WTNH pic.twitter.com/e8sz7wSrdA — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) April 21, 2019