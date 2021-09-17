New Haven officer killed in crash in Las Vegas

CREDIT: New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are mourning the death of a veteran officer who was killed in an early morning crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The officer, identified as Joshua Castellano, is a 7-year veteran of the police department and was currently assigned to the Shooting Task Force.

The department said Officer Castellano was the passenger of the car, along with several other New Haven Police Officers, one of which was believed to be the driver.

The crash is under criminal investigation by the Las Vegas Nevada Police Department, according to the New Haven Police Department.

No additional information has been released at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

