New Haven officer makes 48 arrests in drag racing bust outside a McDonald’s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over the weekend, almost 50 people were busted for drag racing in New Haven thanks to some crafty police work by one New Haven police officer.

The East Shore officer asked businesses about the problem, so late Saturday they set up traffic posts and arrested the spectators.

“They wager bets and race against each other,” said Greg Moore, New Haven. “I see it periodically up and down the road on both sides.”

So do New Haven police and they have for a while. News 8 shot video of it 5 years ago. That’s why they cracked down early Sunday morning.

Officers say folks gathered at a McDonald’s parking lot to watch the race but instead watched everyone get arrested.

“They blocked everybody in and they wouldn’t let anyone out of the McDonald’s,” said John Sullo.

John Sullo saw it all unfold. He was one of the 48 people charged Sunday night. His car along with ten others were towed. But he insists he was there to eat, not watch the show.

“How you give me a ticket for trespassing when I was in the McDonald’s. I go to the McDonald’s everyday,” said Sullo.

Not only is drag racing a danger, and illegal, it can be extremely loud and can be a real nuisance for neighbors.

“Sometimes it’s as loud as a racetrack. A lot of these cars have special exhaust systems on them that make them extremely loud,” said Moore.

Moore has seen it first-hand working at Foxon Lube and Tire. But police say it’s also a problem throughout the Elm City.

“I witnessed an accident a few days ago with the cars, they collided into each other and one went to the right up the road, and one went to the left,” said Moore.

This is also a problem along with Sargeant Drive and Ella T Grasso Boulevard. Sometimes the noise is so overwhelming that a police officer told News 8 it will alert Shot Spotter thinking it’s gun shots.