NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven officer has pleaded guilty in Nevada court to a charge connected to a deadly crash that killed a fellow policeman in 2021.

Robert Ferraro faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death, according to News 8 sister station KLAS. He will be sentenced in November.

Ferraro was driving a Rolls Royce in September 2021 in Las Vegas at the time of the crash. Joshua Castellano, a 35-year-old officer with the New Haven Police Department, was in the front seat. The four people in the Rolls Royce — all officers — were not wearing seat belts.

Ferraro did not cooperate with a field sobriety test, and his blood was drawn after law officials received a search warrant.

Ferraro was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. News 8 has asked the New Haven Police Department about the status of his employment.