NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven honored an officer Thursday evening who was shot last month in the line of duty.

Officer Chad Curry was wounded after arriving at the scene of a crash in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Dash camera footage shows the suspect, who police have identified as Jose Claudio, running away and then firing on Curry.

The officer is still recovering from being shot in the shoulder, but said during the ceremony at city hall that he is doing well.

“I’m thankful for everyone putting this together,” Curry, who has been a policeman for nine years, said. “It’s fortunate during that night I survived, and I’m thankful for the citizens.”

This summer, Curry was also recognized for saving a suicidal man’s life.